Be prepared to #BeatTheHeat | HBC newsroom

With temperatures set to soar in the coming days, Halton Borough Council is sharing advice on how to stay safe and beat the heat, as well as asking everyone to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated.

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 Amber extreme heat warning covering Halton, as temperatures look to build over the weekend and early next week, potentially reaching 35°C on Tuesday.

An Amber warning, highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense. The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Use cool spaces if going outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

If you have to go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

During warm weather, going for a swim can provide much welcomed relief. If you are going into open water to cool-down, take care and follow local safety advice.

It is also important to check in on older friends, family and neighbours who may find it more difficult to stay cool and hydrated in hot weather.

Talking about the hot spell ahead, Dr Ifeoma Onyia said: “Weather like this is something many people look forward to and go out and enjoy. But it’s worth remembering that sunny spells can pose health risks for some people. It’s important to protect yourself and others from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling and to think of those, such as young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others.

“Be prepared, follow common sense and look out for others are my key pieces of advice for the days ahead.”

More advice and information about how to stay well during extremely warm weather can be found at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/