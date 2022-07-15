Dog owner fined £60 for failing to clear up dog mess

Date published: 10th August 2021

Park wardens have confirmed the successful recovery of a £60 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) after a woman failed to pick up her dog’s mess in Holt Country Park.

Staff work hard to ensure the high standards expected of our parks and leisure facilities are met, and hope this will remind all dog owners that they are responsible for their pets and can face consequences if they do not clear up after them.

We appreciate that most dog owners are conscientious and use the bins provided for waste, but we must all continue working together to keep our beautiful area clean and tidy for everyone.