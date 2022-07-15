Going green in Bispham



Posted on Monday 19th April 2021

Residents of Munster Avenue, Bispham have a greener outlook thanks to the arrival of seven new semi-mature trees.

The joint project has been funded by Blackpool Coastal Housing and carried out by Blackpool Council’s Parks Service, as part of a commitment to increase canopy cover and aid in carbon offsetting.

The four Chestnut-leaved Oaks and three Holm Oaks, which are already in excess of seven metres in height, have created a line of trees for Munster Avenue benefitting the local wildlife and creating a nicer environment for the local residents and passers-by.

As the trees are already of a semi-mature nature, they will help with providing environmental benefits, amenity and will create an attractive tree line along the avenue once they are fully established.

Cllr Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “Through our Green and Blue Infrastructure Strategy we hope to increase canopy cover in the town from 4% to 10% over the next ten years by planting 10,000 new trees. “This is a great example how the introduction of trees can improve the look of an area. I hope the local residents are happy with the new additions to their street. “If any landowners in the town would like advice on how they can add large trees to their property they can contact our parks team who are happy to help. For more information email parks@blackpool.gov.uk. “

A consultation is currently underway on the Council’s draft tree strategy, which lays out how the Council will ensure Blackpool has a healthy, sustainable and well-managed tree population.



Posted on Monday 19th April 2021