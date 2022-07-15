Hospital granted Freedom of City as COVID thanks – Coventry City Council

The University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was today granted the Freedom of the City of Coventry as a thank-you for supporting the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honour was awarded at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Council at Coventry Cathedral.

There was also a short parade from the Council House featuring a range of NHS staff as well as Lord Mayor Cllr Kevin Maton, and councillors.

An illuminated minute and plaque commemorating the event was presented, and guests saw a short video showing the diversity of work carried out at UHCW during the pandemic.

There was also a series of short stories from staff reflecting the challenges of the pandemic.

Leader of the Council, Cllr George Duggins said: “Today is one of the finest days I have enjoyed as Leader of the City Council – and ever will. “Like everyone else in Coventry, I have been looking forward to being able to say thank you to the wonderful people who helped us through the pandemic and who care for us all.

“The word ‘heroes’ has been used a lot in the past couple of years, but in this case it is true. They are all heroes to us and we are so fortunate to have them in our lives and in our city. We will never forget the sacrifices they have made and the courage they have shown.”