Images of Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visiting Leeds

Interviews with Batonbearers including Alistair and Jonny Brownlee

Interview with Alistair and John Brownlee

Sneha Daga Queen's Baton Relay

Sneha Daga carrying the Queen’s Baton at Leeds Dock

Peter McGouran carrying the Queen's Baton Relay

Peter McGouran carrying the Queen’s Baton at Leeds Dock

Jonny Brownlee Katy Hopkinson QBR Headrow

Jonny Brownlee receiving the Baton from Katy Hopkinson on The Headrow, Leeds

Jonny Brownlee Alistair Brownlee QBR

Jonny and Alistair Brownlee with the Queen’s Baton

Alistair Brownlee-2

Alistair Brownlee bringing the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton on to Millennium Square

Brownlees Baton Arrival2

Alistair Brownlee placing the Baton on stage with Jonny Brownlee watching

Baton on stage with Lord Mayor of Leeds Cllr Robert W Gettings

The Brownlee brothers on stage together with Lord Mayor of Leeds Cllr Robert W Gettings

Back Chat Brass

Back Chat Brass performing at the Queen’s Baton Relay celebration on Millennium Square

Class Dynamix-2

Class Dynamix finished the show performing with other local school pupils to mark 10 years of Child Friendly Leeds

