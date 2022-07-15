Images of Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visiting Leeds
Interviews with Batonbearers including Alistair and Jonny Brownlee
Interview with Alistair and John Brownlee
Sneha Daga carrying the Queen’s Baton at Leeds Dock
Peter McGouran carrying the Queen’s Baton at Leeds Dock
Jonny Brownlee receiving the Baton from Katy Hopkinson on The Headrow, Leeds
Jonny and Alistair Brownlee with the Queen’s Baton
Alistair Brownlee bringing the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton on to Millennium Square
Alistair Brownlee placing the Baton on stage with Jonny Brownlee watching
The Brownlee brothers on stage together with Lord Mayor of Leeds Cllr Robert W Gettings
Back Chat Brass performing at the Queen’s Baton Relay celebration on Millennium Square
Class Dynamix finished the show performing with other local school pupils to mark 10 years of Child Friendly Leeds
