Innovation to be showcased at Business Awards » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Business innovation will be celebrated at an awards ceremony later this year and businesses in Babergh and Mid Suffolk are being invited to submit nominations to showcase how they are working in new and exciting ways.

The Babergh and Mid Suffolk Innovation Awards are a celebration of all types of innovation across businesses in all sectors and will showcase how businesses are using innovative approaches to deliver their products and services, ranging from customer services to spearheading new technologies.

There are 10 categories across a range of sectors that celebrate the best of innovation in the high street, healthcare, construction, customer service and foods. There are also awards for young innovators, innovation in future technology and the Business Innovator of the Year.

Entering the awards is free and businesses can either enter themselves or nominate organisations that they believe are raising the bar when it comes to innovation.

Cllr Harry Richardson, Mid Suffolk District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “We’re so pleased to be celebrating the talent and forward-thinking that is happening across our district. The last couple of years have been challenging for many businesses and I look forward to celebrating the hard work, innovative solutions and use of technology across our local businesses.”

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils held the inaugural Innovation Awards virtually in November 2020 with over 30 businesses shortlisted. This year the awards will be held in person at a glittering black-tie ceremony on 20 October at Wherstead Park.

Councillor John Ward, Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth said: “These awards celebrate the diversity of businesses that we have. Whether large or small we are encouraging all businesses to showcase the innovations that are happening within their companies and submit nominations to shine a light on the incredible work that is being done in Babergh.”

The Innovation Awards 2020, saw the Shooting Star award, for most innovative company, presented to Stowmarket based Halo Service Solutions, while Challs International Ltd in Hadleigh were awarded Most Innovative SME.

Modece Architects Ltd in Stowmarket received three awards the night, while Acorn Bots Ltd (Fressingfield), Personal Training Centre (Sudbury), West View IT Ltd (Stowmarket), Ferguson’s Deli (Hadleigh) and Yum Yum Tree Fudge (Woolpit) were also gold winners. The Rising Star award, which recognised the regions young innovator aged between 16-25 was presented jointly to Chloe Davis and Sophie Tapscott for their work and commitment to supporting other young people at The Mix in Stowmarket.

The nominations can be completed quickly and easily online, with no limit to the number of categories you can enter. Award entries must be submitted by 14 August 2022.

Find out more or nominate a business for the Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils Innovation Awards

Innovation Award Categories

Shooting Star

Recognising businesses demonstrating successful innovation developing new opportunities and ways of creating value in a national and international arena.

Rising Star

Recognising young people (16 – 25) who demonstrate outstanding innovation within a learning or workplace environment. This could be a new product, way of working or use of technology.

Tomorrow’s World

Recognising emerging and enabling technologies across all sectors of industry and areas of research, recognising inspirational solutions for tomorrow’s challenges.

Customer Service Innovation

Recognising businesses that demonstrate the best application of new methods, practice and technology to improve the customer experience.

High Street Innovation

Recognising the successful implementation of innovative strategies, products, procedures, or technology to promote trading on the high street.

Sustainability Innovation

Recognising businesses that demonstrate a contribution to sustainability or energy-saving technologies that lower their carbon footprint.

Healthcare Innovation

Recognising research, development or businesses using emerging technology within the animal and human health sector.

Future Food Innovation

Recognising businesses that have developed or implemented cutting edge technology and are at the forefront of innovation in the food and agriculture sectors.

Construction Innovation

Recognising innovation in construction projects, materials or systems, putting in place creative solutions that result in sustainable homes, workplaces and infrastructure for the future.

Business Innovator of the Year

Celebrating all winners on the night, this award will be judged by our main event sponsor and will be chosen from the winners of all other categories.

Any queries can be emailed to the Business Innovation Awards team