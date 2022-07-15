Kids swim free this summer

Youngsters are being encouraged to dive into a brand new Lifestyles initiative which will keep them active over the summer holidays, and won’t cost them a penny!

From Wednesday 20 July, children aged 16 and under will be able to swim for free at all seven Lifestyles pools, seven days a week. The locations are:

Alsop

Aquatics at Wavertree

Austin Rawlinson

Ellergreen

Everton Park

Garston

Park Road

Previously all under 8s could swim for free, but this has been now been extended to ensure that price is no barrier to children keep active, healthy and have fun during the school holidays.

Youngsters can make the most of the offer as much or as little as they want, and all they need to do is register to become a junior casual member – anyone interested can sign-up online to save time at the centre. As this is expected to be a popular promotion, queues in some locations are likely during busy times.

Those under the age of eight must be accompanied in the water by an adult (one adult per two children).

The scheme will run until Wednesday 31 August.

Full details of swimming timetables can be found at www.liverpool.gov.uk/lifestyles

#ImprovingLiverpool