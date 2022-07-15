Local children enjoy official opening of Penny Pie Park

The new and improved community park facilities in Penny Pie Park were officially opened this afternoon in a ceremony attended by the Deputy Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr Mick Stowe, Leader of Barnsley Council, Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Cllr Jo Newing, Cllr Robert Frost and children from Summer Lane Primary and Horizon Community College.

Among the new facilities are a new play area, which caters for children of all ages and includes accessible and inclusive play equipment. A full-size multi-use games arena sits alongside the relocated outdoor fit gym, a great space for activities.

In addition, an impressive gated entrance, new signage, notice boards, and new railings provide a safe and welcoming new facility that we hope residents of all ages will enjoy.

We worked with tree specialists and landscape architects to identify suitable trees to be preserved by transplanting them further within the park rather than removing them. After completing the works, this has provided a total of 243 trees in Penny Pie Park – a net gain of four trees.

The landscaping includes new grassed areas, with tons of topsoil provided by our production facilities at the Smithies Depot in Barnsley. This has been an environmentally friendly initiative helping to reduce costs.

Deputy Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Mick Stowe, said: “I was delighted to be able to officially open the much-improved Penny Pie Park. This is a fantastic new community facility, and it brought real pleasure to see the excitement of the local children enjoying the new play areas.”

The new park forms part of the A628 Dodworth Road improvement scheme to improve access and reduce traffic waiting times.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “This project has provided significant improvements for our communities as we look to make Barnsley the place of possibilities. It will support our future business and housing growth plans and improve access to our new town centre.

“The new park is now a safe, inclusive outdoor space for people to enjoy, with a better range of play facilities for all ages.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding throughout the project, which was a complex programme of work.

“We still have the new foot and cycle bridge to come as the final stage of the project, which will improve access for residents while encouraging active travel, create a safe crossing point and connect two existing greenspaces. We’ll be providing updates on this work as it progresses.”