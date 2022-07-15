OKRs are a popular goal-setting framework that businesses use to define and measure progress across the organization. OKRs divide goals into achievements.

It is not surprising that team meetings can be difficult to run effectively. Employees often drift off-topic, waste time arguing about things with little importance or end up leaving early.

Here are Some tips for effective team meetings with OKR-

Have weekly meetings:

Weekly meetings are an essential part of any successful business. They allow people to share what they are working on, give advice when needed and discuss issues that may arise within a company. If it is Monday then it is time to have a look at what you have done since last week. Reviewing your progress can help guide future decisions about which initiatives should be priorities for this particular cycle of work. Let everyone know weekly how they are impacting the organization as well. Having weekly meetings will boost the motivation of employees as well.

Meet frequently with employees to stay on top of your OKRs:

If you are a startup and things are moving rapidly, it is probably best to sit together every week. For small teams, these meetings should not take more than 45 minutes anyway. In more mature organizations, bi-weekly meetings can be just as fine as weeklies are for startups. It’s up to you to decide what works best for your team/employees, but you should at least have meetings every other week to stay on top of your OKRs.

Have a clear agenda:

It is important to have an agenda for regular meetings so that all employees know what they need to contribute accordingly. Asking skip-level meeting questions is crucial as well. Your meetings should cover the following items:

(1) review the last meeting’s action items

(2) discuss the progress on OKRs

(3) set the focus until the next meet

(4) summarize decisions and agree on action items.

Do not rush the meetings:

The key to managing your time is not in the number of meetings you have, but rather in how these meetings can be beneficial for everyone involved. You can get a lot out of your meetings if you take the time to plan them and focus on what’s important. Make your team understand why rushing in meetings is not a solution. If a person feels like they are being rushed through then problems may arise such as dissatisfaction.

Team meetings are more engaging when they are easy to follow with clear agendas and goals. If you run regular OKR-powered team meetings, following these simple rules will help everyone know where they stand in terms of focus for the next few weeks or months.

