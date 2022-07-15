Splash Pad at St Thomas Pleasure Ground will reopen this Friday

The Splash Pad at St Thomas Pleasure Ground will reopen on Friday morning – just in time for the predicted heatwave.

The facility was temporarily closed as a precaution several weeks ago to allow for an assessment of the new surface at the Splash Pad to take place.

That assessment has now been completed, and the facility will be reopened on Friday 15 July.

New signage will be in place warning users to take care, as the nature of the Splash Pad means that the surface can become slippery.

Children will be required to bring along their own appropriate footwear, such as water shoes, while using the splash pad.

A similar facility at Heavitree Pleasure Ground has remained open throughout the temporary closure at St Thomas.