Amber Hot Weather Alert: Chichester District Council

Temperatures are likely to rise up to 32 degrees within the warning area. Tuesday currently looks to see the peak of this heat, although exceptional warmth is likely throughout the warning period.

Please take care of yourself and look out for vulnerable friends and family during hot weather. The very young, the elderly and the seriously ill are the groups who are particularly at risk of health problems when the weather is very hot.

Please follow this advice to keep cool and comfortable and reduce health risks:

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Shut windows when it is hotter outside. If it’s safe, open them for ventilation when it is cooler.

Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and don’t go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day) if you’re vulnerable to the effects of heat.

Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn’t possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).

Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially cold drinks, regularly. Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

Stay tuned to the weather forecast on the radio or TV, or on the Met Office website.

Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear loose cool clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if you have to go out

If someone feels unwell, find them somewhere cool to rest. Give them plenty of fluids to drink. Seek medical help if symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, weakness, dizziness or cramps get worse or don’t go away.

Please check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.

