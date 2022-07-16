Home | Hot weather emergency

Date published: 15th July 2022

There is currently a Level 3 Heat warning (Amber) for North Norfolk

For the first time in recorded history the Met Office have declared Level 4 Heat warning (Red) for Extreme Weather, covering much of England, and encroaching onto Norfolk.

This warning is in effect for Monday and Tuesday, where temperatures are expected to climb further.

The Extreme Weather warning suggests there is a heightened impact on people and infrastructure, with high temperatures posing health risks to everyone, more so for those with underlying/existing health conditions.

There are a number of agencies you can look towards for important health advice.



Follow NHS guidance looking after yourself in the sun

At this time, it advisable for people to remain out of the sun where possible and avoid overexertion or strenuous activity as the risk of heatstroke and other sun related illnesses, dehydration and exhaustion are more prevalent.

Take all precautions if you are going to be in the sun, including adequate SPF coverage suncream, remaining hydrated, and not staying in the sun for extended periods of time.

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

Find out more from www.nhs.uk

Avoid travelling, unless it is essential to do so – higher than usual temperatures will cause the road surface temperatures to increase and are at risk of melting. This is also true of car parks and some pavements.

Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays

Met Office are also reporting there is also a high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.

Keep up-to-date with weather advice and warnings from the Met Office.

Please also be mindful that many areas of Norfolk will be dry and naked flames or BBQs/hot coals that are not adequately extinguished can cause fires.

Please seek RNLI and Coastguard guidance if you live locally to the beach and are intending to go. Take precautions to keep yourself protected from the sun and hydrated while you’re there.

Be cautious when trying to ‘cool off’ in the sea – if you’re too hot, you could be at risk from cold water shock.

See RNLI advice on cold water shock before going in

Make sure to always check the tide times before you go in the water.

Please also look after your pets in the warmer weather. Do not walk your dog in high temperatures as the surface temperature of the ground can burn their feet and they are prone to overheating.

More advice for how to look after your pets through a heatwave can be found at www.rspca.org.uk/summer