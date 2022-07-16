Hull City Council to invest in life-saving bleed control cabinets

Hull City Council will be offering £1,000 in funding to help purchase two Emergency Bleed Control Cabinets for the city centre, which are designed to prevent catastrophic blood loss before paramedics have time to arrive.

This follows an application for funding from the family of the late 23-year-old Corey Dobbe, who was tragically stabbed to death in East Hull last year.

Hull City Council Leader Mike Ross is allocating £1,000 from his contingency fund to aid the purchase, which will be facilitated by the Daniel Baird Foundation.

The Daniel Baird Foundation was established in 2017 by the family of Daniel Baird, who tragically lost his life after being stabbed in 2017.

Daniel’s mother Lynne Baird was awarded an MBE for her work promoting bleed control kits throughout the UK.

Bleed control kits are housed in special purpose made cabinets. The kits are similar to first aid kits, but with equipment designed to stem mild to moderate bleeding. They can contain items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket. They have been endorsed by ambulance services across the country.

A bleed kit could save someone’s life – they can be used for those who have been attacked, involved in traffic accidents, or for elderly people who have sustained a serious injury from a fall in the street.

Leader of Hull City Council, Councillor Mike Ross said: “I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Daniel Baird Foundation as they continue their vital campaign to roll out these life-saving bleed kits across the country. Lynne Baird has worked tirelessly in her son’s memory to increase the accessibility of these kits. I would also like to express my admiration and deepest sympathies to the family of Hull local Corey Dobbe as they continue to honour Corey’s memory by working to provide bleed kits for our city – and I’m pleased to help make this happen.

“We want everybody in Hull to feel safe and bleed kits are just one way that we can help make our communities feel safer. In tragic incidents where somebody is injured, those vital minutes matter. I hope these kits might never be needed, but I am proud that we as a council are able to offer some help towards funding this important equipment that could well save lives.”

Charley Shepherdson, cousin of Corey Dobbe, said: “I would like to offer our appreciation to the council for getting involved to help Corey’s Legacy, which aims to provide Hull with emergency bleed kits.

“The response we have had in such a short time has been amazing. We will continue to raise funds for the Hull area and ensure that the community knows where they can access them. Equally, we will continue to raise awareness of how vital these kits are. Ultimately, the goal is to have bleed kits readily available in case of any catastrophic bleeds in order to save lives.”

Lynne Baird MBE, founder of the Daniel Baird Foundation said: “For the past five years, we have campaigned, funded and put out thousands of bleed control kits and cabinets. They have saved several lives over this time. I am so pleased to see Hull City Council supporting us and helping make Hull a safer city. Whilst we all hope they are never needed it is reassuring to know the kits are there.”