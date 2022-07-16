Students bring Hollywood glamour to UON Changemaker awards

Everyone expects flashbulbs and high fashion on the red carpet, and a group of students on the University of Northampton’s Bachelor’s degree in Hair, Make-Up and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen made sure guests stepped out in style at the recent Changemaker Awards.

The four students – Ojas Kaur, Tia Bush , Polly Barker and Vicky Stuart (pictured below) – were placed in a real life-scenario of being introduced to four new clients and discussing ideas for hair and make-up, before preparing them for the main event.

Anthony Stepniak, Programme Leader for the Hair, Make-up and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen programme, said: “This course provides students with experiences that mimic experiences they can expect from a career in creative industries.

“This collaboration with the Changemaker Awards provided invaluable employability experience in the time-sensitive nature of award shows, and the need for professional engagement with key clients and stakeholders. The task involved drawing on professional etiquette, communication and timekeeping – key transferable skills for the range of roles students can work in following the degree. I’m happy to say they were all terrific and the clients looked incredible.

Client Deborah Mattock – who is the University’s Executive Director HR, Marketing & International Relations – said: “It was such an honour to be asked to be a model for our students. I have to admit to a degree of trepidation as I said they could do what they wanted but my fears were unfounded. The students were just amazing, totally professional, so engaged and really good fun. I came away feeling a million dollars. A massive thank you from me to the course tutors Harriet Bond, I-Chun Hsiao and the team for the work they do over and above, to ensure our students have opportunities to practice and perfect their art.”

Read more about how our Changemaker Awards celebrate positive social impact within the county.