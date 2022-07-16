Weather Warning: Extreme Heat Expected

Doncaster Council has issued advice as extreme heat is forecast.

Temperatures have been high across the UK and are set to be over 30 degrees Celsius (that’s over 90 in Fahrenheit) in Doncaster this weekend and into next week. Some reports have suggested temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius (that’s over 100 in Fahrenheit).

Hot weather like this is something many people look forward to and go out and enjoy. But it’s worth remembering that hot or sunny spells can cause health risks for some people. It’s important to protect yourself and others from too much sun or heat. Doncaster Council has issued the following guidance to keep well during the hot weather:

Keep hydrated : be sure to have plenty of water and cold drinks. Avoid excess caffeine as this can cause dehydration. When spending time outdoors, consider keeping a reusable water bottle with you when out and about. You can use refill to find your closest water refilling station.

Keep your living space cool: this is especially important for infants, the elderly or those with chronic health conditions

Let’s also do our best to look out for others in the heat. Make sure babies, children, the elderly or pets are not left alone in stationary cars. Be alert and seek advice if someone is unwell or further help is needed.

For vulnerable people, older people or those that have underlying health conditions, the summer heat can bring real health risks. Temperatures indoors can be higher than temperatures outdoors. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.

Dr Rupert Suckling, Director of Public Health, said “The temperatures we expect to see from Sunday and early next week are different to any we have experienced in Doncaster before. It’s important that our residents are advised on how they can best stay safe in these conditions.

There are real health risks for vulnerable people in this kind of heat, but none of us should be complacent. We should all follow the advice of staying well hydrated, seeking the shade, using plenty of sunscreen and trying to avoid doing anything too physically demanding. I’d also urge residents to check on any family, friends or neighbours you think may be at risk.

As a council we have been working hard with our partners, including emergency services, to ensure all our services are prepared to support residents and also prepared for any difficulties or risks the high temperatures may cause.

I’d encourage residents to follow our social media channels and visit our Summer Health webpage for useful information and advice.”

Doncaster Council has necessary preparations in place throughout the borough and are not expecting any disruption to service. Our operatives will be taking regular water breaks and following local heat protection guidance.

Alongside guidance from the Department of Education, the council is not advising schools or other settings to close. Reminders have been issued to education and childcare settings on ventilation, closing classrooms that are too hot, and keeping children and young people well hydrated.

You can find further advice via Doncaster Council’s Summer Health webpage.