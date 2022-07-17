Academy launch to support youth into manufacturing and engineering   

Manufacturing and engineering skills in Cornwall are getting a boost with the formation of a pre-16 manufacturing academy.

The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) and The Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) partnered to address the skills gap in the sector, resulting in The CMG Academy.

A launch event was held on Thursday at the Cornwall College Camborne campus with key guests from the manufacturing industry gathering to celebrate this new development.

Jon Hurrell, Chief Executive of Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) said:

“Currently, we have got a huge skills gap – hundreds of jobs available in manufacturing and we just can’t fill them. So, to solve that problem in the long term we have partnered with Cornwall College to try to get the younger people involved in manufacturing as earliest as possible so that they can get inspired, get involved with manufacturing and then become a manufacturer of the future. “

The Cornwall Manufacturing Academy will help 15 pupils from local schools to develop their skills in manufacturing and engineering, resulting in them gaining a Level 2 Diploma in Manufacturing & Engineering. To be enrolled in the academy, all the interested pupils will go through an interview process.

The curriculum developed for this course has come as the result of a close collaboration between TCCG and CMG.

Various meetings with the pre-16 team, TCCG’s management and the engineering delivery team were held to assure the offering addresses the current skill shortages in manufacturing, whilst giving pupils access to manufacturing companies in the form of tours and work experience. All students joining the academy will leave equipped with the correct skillset to either continue their studies or gain an apprenticeship.

Luke Bazeley, Head of Campus at Cornwall College Camborne said:

“This partnership is vital because it identifies the skills required locally to ensure our curriculum is sequenced and that we are meeting industry needs. If we are not meeting industry needs, which is therefore, the need of our students to get jobs within those specific industries, then we are not doing our job. It’s so important for us to make sure that each one of our courses has a clear intent, delivers desired results and connects our students to their industry of choice.”

The CMG Academy is a fantastic opportunity for young minds with an interest in engineering and manufacturing. Due to its strong connections with the industry, it allows learners to nurture their interests and develop this training into a future career.

After sharing more about the lack of skills in manufacturing and the impact on the industry, Eric Nicholls, Managing Director at Spiral UK, chair of the CMG and guest speaker at the Academy launch said:

“This is an exciting opportunity and a bridge between industry and further education that will create a great pathway for young students wanting to come into manufacturing.

“The partnership gives students the opportunity to visit workplaces and see the real world of the industry in the flesh and that is so beneficial,” he added.

To find out more about the range of engineering courses on offer, please visit www.cornwall.ac.uk