Free swimming for children and young people this summer holiday

After securing additional funding, Dorset Council residents under the age of 16 can access free swimming from 25th July to the 4th of September in some of the leisure centres across the county.

Cllr Andrew Parry, Dorset Council Portfolio Hol

der for Children, Education and Early Help said: ‘We are delighted to have the opportunity to provide swimming to children and young people over the summer. It is an important and fun way

for children and young people to have access to enriching physical activities and increase their confidence in and around the water. A huge thank you to the swimming pools and leisure centres participating, who have made their facilities available for our families.’

The following venues are offering this promotion:

Bridport Leisure Centre – 01308 427464

1610 Dorchester Sports Centre – 01305 858400

Weymouth Swimming Pool – 01305 774373

Osprey Leisure Centre, Portland – 01305 824378

Purbeck Sports Centre, Wareham – 01929 500000

Ferndown Leisure Centre – 01202 877468

Queen Elizabeth Leisure Centre, Wimborne – 01202 888208

Blandford Leisure Centre – 01258 455566

Riversmeet Gillingham – 01747 834013

Some of the locations require you to book in advance, please contact the swimming pool before travelling to avoid any disappointment. The offer does not extend to a free adult swim when accompanying children.

There is no restriction to the number of times children and young people can access this offer however, there will be a requirement to provide proof of living in the Dorset Council area.

Families who are looking for a wider range of summer activities can also take part in Summer in Dorset, a wide and vibrant collection of enriching activities that all include a nutritious meal. Young people who are eligible for benefit-related Free school meals, can access all Summer in Dorset free of charge.

If you have any questions regarding the free summer swimming offer or Summer in Dorset, please contact holidayactivities@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk