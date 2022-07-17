In the news 8-14 July 2022

With turmoil at Number 10, Senior Lecturer in Journalism and Westminster expert Kate Ironside was busy explaining to the media what’s been going on. She spoke with:

This week

Priti Patel’s name was mentioned as one who might join 11 others vying to be the next Tory Party leader. Kate spoke with BBC Three Counties Radio about what’s next for the Conservatives and the sort of person they might choose as their leader. Listen again here (starts 1hr 9mins).

Last week

Youth and Community student Charlene Cranstoun recently won one of the 2022 Student Changemaker of the Year Award for her work to reduce knife crime. She spoke with BBC Northampton’s Kerrie Cosh about her passion for community engagement. Listen again here (starts at 2hr 17mins).

Covid infection rates across the UK continue to rise, according to the Office for National Statistics. Our coronavirus expert and Visiting Professor of Nursing Steve O’Brien updated BBC Northampton’s Edward Adoo and explained the current situation. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 14 mins).

Graphic Communication Graduate Karla Aryee won first place in Penguin’s annual Cover Design Award and has a six-month mentorship placement with them, as reported by the Hebden News and Chronicle and Echo.

All Things Business and the European Cleaning Journal note that the University of Northampton has made the shortlist at the annual British Institute of Cleaning Science awards.

The University’s partnership with St. Andrew’s Healthcare has been renewed, meaning placements for Nursing students there will continue, as reported by News Anyway.