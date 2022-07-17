Milton Keynes University Hospital Opens New Cath Lab

This week saw the unveiling of a new Cath Lab at Milton Keynes University Hospital. Situated in the Cardiology Unit, the installation of the new equipment is part of an ongoing project to upgrade and enhance the diagnostic imaging service offered to patients at MKUH.

The new equipment helps guide minimally invasive procedures by providing detailed images of the coronary arteries.

The project showcased teamwork across #TeamMKUH, as colleagues worked collaboratively to ensure continuity of service for patients, from the installation of an interim mobile Cath Lab in situ for the last 12 weeks to a smooth transition to the new facility.

The move to a newer system brings with it advanced imaging and a reduction in the dose of radiation.

Dr. Sudipta Chattopadhyay, Clinical Lead, added, “As well as providing a marked improvement in terms of imaging, the upgraded Cath Lab opens up the door for us to offer angioplasties, moving to the next level of coronary procedures.”

The new lab futureproofs the service offered to patients, providing the potential to expand the service in future, with a view to patients being both diagnosed and treated at MKUH.