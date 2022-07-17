Nominations now open for 2022 Hackney Design Awards

The 2022 Hackney Design Awards have been launched, with nominations now open for best new buildings and public spaces in the borough.

The biennial awards, which began in 2004, celebrate the best of the borough’s architecture and design, including new buildings, extensions, restorations, public space and landscaping projects in streets and parks. Nominations are open to all and can be for any building or project for residential, commercial or community use that inspires or impresses.

This year, two new special categories have been added. The Climate Change & Sustainability Award is for innovative projects which support Hackney’s pledge to tackle the climate crisis and become a net zero carbon borough by 2040, while the Heritage & Restoration Award is for restorations, buildings or extensions within a heritage setting that respect and celebrate the historic environment and show local distinctiveness.

Other categories include the People’s Choice Award, launched in 2010, which offers residents an opportunity to vote for their favourite project from the full list of shortlisted nominations. The award panel will particularly be looking for projects that demonstrate innovation in sustainability and heritage conservation.