Redevelopment project benefits Blackpool Boys & Girls Club



Posted on Wednesday 14th April 2021

Blackpool based company RP Tyson Construction has presented a cheque for £1,100 to Blackpool Boys & Girls Club to renovate an outdoor area for the benefit of the local community.

The company is undertaking construction at the council’s redevelopment project at Troutbeck Crescent which will provide a total of 75 new homes for rent through Blackpool Coastal Housing.

As part of the construction contract RP Tyson Construction committed to setting up a Community Fund to support projects and causes in and around the Mereside Estate.

One of the latest recipients of funding are the Blackpool Boys & Girl Clubs a registered charity that has been providing community services for young people in the town for 85 years.

The club uses a purpose built building on Bowness Avenue in Mereside that offers multi-sport, activities, training and art rooms.

The Blackpool Boys & Girls Clubs were looking to improve and expand the use of their facility for the benefit of the wider community including parent and toddler, knitting nanas and baby sign language sessions so they reached out for funding. Part of their goal was to improve the outdoor area to make it more useable for activities.

The cheque to support their plans was presented to Ashleigh Threlfall, Youth Work Manager by Jeremy Whittle (Managing Director of RP Tyson Construction) and Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Housing & Welfare.

Ashleigh Threlfall, Youth Work Manager for Blackpool Boys & Girls Club, said:

“Blackpool Boys & Girls Club is delighted to receiving support from Tyson’s Construction. It seems more than serendipitous as Tyson’s where the primary contractor when our centre was significantly modernised and extended back in the year 2000. We will be using the grant to improve the outdoor areas making unused space available by securing the grounds and excavating a plot of land to the side of the premises to make it a usable outdoor activity area.”

Jeremy Whittle, RP Tyson Construction, added:

“We are really pleased to be able to support the Blackpool Boys & Girls Club. We know that the team there do a great job within the local community and we hope that this contribution will help in the remodelling of their garden to expand accessibility.”

Cllr Brookes commented:

“In these difficult times it is so important that we support each other as best we can. I know how pleased the Club are to receive this donation and that it will be put towards good use for the benefit of the Mereside Community. I applaud all for their community spirit.”

The redevelopment at Troutbeck Crescent will provide a mix of one bed flats, two and three bed family homes and two bed accessible houses. Works commenced in September 2019 and are progressing well, with completion of the scheme expected in Spring 2022.

Image (L to R):

Ashleigh Threlfall (Youth Work Manager – Boys and Girls Club

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Housing & Welfare

Jeremy Whittle, Managing Director, RP MD Tyson Construction



Posted on Wednesday 14th April 2021