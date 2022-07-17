Weekly Planning Applications: 14 July 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

Copies can also be viewed by appointment at Exeter City Council, Civic Centre, Paris Street, please call 01392 265223 to arrange a time for viewing.

Letters of objection, comment or support can be made via the application on our website, or directly to the case officer stated on the application, before the Expiry Date shown on the ‘Important Dates’ screen.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

8 Majorfield Road, Topsham. Single storey rear extension. 22/0836/FUL (CA)

11 Bedford Street. Siting of a temporary lodge building (Class E(a) retail / Class F community use), for up to 3 years. 22/0910/FUL (CA)

Concord House, South Street. Alteration to external appearance of building. 22/0918/FUL (CA)

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

7 Smith Field Road. Single storey extensions and general refurbishment of existing dwelling and associated works. 22/0911/FUL*

8 Poppy Close. Rear dormer. 22/0940/FUL*



9 Cowper Avenue. Two storey rear extension and single storey rear extension. 22/0838/FUL*



12 Gras Lawn. Install retractable awning, air source heat pumps in side garden and rear garden, and solar panels. Replace 4 windows on front of property. 22/0608/FUL*

18 Gilbert Avenue. First floor bedroom extension. 22/0744/FUL*

18 Hill Barton Road. Single storey front and side wraparound extension. 22/0901/FUL*



32 Hawthorn Road. Two storey side extension. 22/0928/FUL*



34 Aldrin Road. Dormer extension to front elevation. 22/0916/FUL*

54 Sweetbrier Lane. Single storey rear extension. 22/0932/FUL*



Cheynegate House, Cheynegate Lane. Replacement conservatory. 22/0921/FUL*

Cheynegate House, Cheynegate Lane. Change of use of agricultural field to dog exercise use. 22/0938/FUL*

Countess Cross, Rydon Lane. Widening of highway access and new gates. 22/0847/FUL*



Jury’s Inn, Western Way, Barnfield. Installation of various illuminated and non-illuminated signage. 22/0912/ADV*



Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital. Construction of Part 3 storey and Part 1 Storey extension to N Template and new plantroom and Air handling unit. 22/0857/FUL*

READVERTISEMENT (14 DAYS)

14 Pavilion Place. Extend existing rear ground floor addition and form new roof terrace (Amended Plans). 22/0714/FUL (LB & CA)

Date: 14 July 2022