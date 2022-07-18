4 Courses You Should Be Taking With Point Blank LA

If you’re interested in kick-starting your career as a musician and learning the ins and outs of music-making, DJing, vocal performance or even management, Point Blank’s courses will help you break into the industry.

Specifically, we recommend checking out our essential PBLA courses: Music Production & DJ Performance Diploma, Music Production & Vocal Performance Diploma, Music Production & Sound Design Diploma, and our Music Production and Audio Engineering Diploma.

Music Production & DJ Performance Diploma

The Music Production & DJ Performance Diploma is an action-packed, practical, and fun 12-month program that will help you journey into modern DJing and music production techniques. In this program, you will learn hands-on using the latest industry tech, including Ableton Live, Push, Logic Pro, NI Komplete, Maschine, Pioneer DJ and more, study modules relevant to you, and get a free copy of Ableton Live 11 Suite ($749 value) or Apple Logic Pro X ($200 value) included with the course.

Music Production & Vocal Performance Diploma

Enroll in the Music Production & Vocal Performance Diploma, where you’ll go on an intensive, practical and comprehensive journey into live performance, studio singing, rapping and more, as well as vocal production from start to finish. Taught and developed by professionals who’ve worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Pharrell, Skrillex, and more, this cutting-edge college-level program will show you vocal technique, performance, writing, recording, and mixing in order to create your own professional-grade portfolio of tracks with stunning vocals. Learn on the latest industry tech, including Ableton Live, Push, Logic Pro, NI Komplete, Maschine, Pioneer DJ and more. When registering for this diploma you will also receive a free copy of Ableton Live 11 Suite ($749 value) or Apple Logic Pro X ($200 value) included with the course.

Music Production & Sound Design Diploma

Sign up for our Music Production & Sound Design Diploma, where you’ll go on a comprehensive, practical, and highly enjoyable journey into the process of creating music from start to finish. Taught and developed by professionals who’ve worked with big industry hitters such as Skrillex, Pharrell, Amy Winehouse and more, this cutting-edge college-level program will show you writing, recording, mixing, and mastering in order to create your own professional-grade portfolio of tracks. Learn on the latest industry tech including Ableton Live, Push, Logic Pro, NI Komplete, Maschine, Pioneer DJ, and more. Through the Music Production & Sound Design Diploma, you can study courses relevant to you, where you can swap in options like Essential DJ Skills. When registering for this diploma you will also receive a free copy of Ableton Live 11 Suite ($749 value) or Apple Logic Pro X ($200 value) included with the course.

Music Production & Audio Engineering Diploma

Grow your passion in either 12 or 9 months with Point Blank’s Music Production & Audio Engineering Diploma. Learn from professional music producers who’ve worked with the likes of Flying Lotus, The Crystal Method, and more.

You’ll also take part in studio mentoring sessions with A&R Director Kwame Kwaten, who has 33 years of experience in the music industry working with the likes of Jay-Z, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, and Seal to name a few. Here at Point Blank, we make it our priority to connect you to the music industry as you begin your journey and engage our students with free masterclasses, events, and networking opportunities. You’ll cover everything you need to get your music ready for release, from music production basics to advanced mixing and mastering. Benefit from our state-of-the-art Los Angeles facilities featuring industry standard software and equipment including a 32-channel SSL Origin mixing console.

