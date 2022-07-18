Become a healthcare support worker at one of the top performing trusts in the country

Recruitment day at Tunbridge Wells Hospital on 23 July.

Healthcare support workers play a vital role in helping us deliver the very best care to our patients. If you’re interested in this role and would like to work at one of the top performing trusts in the country we’d love to meet you at our recruitment event at Tunbridge Wells Hospital on Saturday 23 July from 9am to 3pm.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in a career in healthcare and wants to become a healthcare support worker and join our friendly nursing teams.

Healthcare support workers help patients in a variety of ways including support with social and physical activities, personal care, mealtimes and booking appointments, as well as taking patient observations, including their temperature and pulse.

Joining the Trust as a healthcare support worker is an opportunity for people to learn and develop their nursing skills, in a fast-paced, very busy hospital. No qualifications or experience are necessary as full training is provided.

Hannah Tompsett, Deputy Chief Nurse at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust (MTW) said: “The recruitment day is a chance for people to meet our staff and find out what the role entails and what it’s like to work at the Trust. They could also walk away with a job offer on the day.

“I joined MTW earlier this year and it’s a great place to work. The Trust offers a supportive environment where people are really given the chance to develop and progress their career. It supports flexible working patterns, and there are many staff benefits to ensure an excellent work-life balance.

“We’re looking for people who want to kick start their healthcare career, return to work after a break or change careers, and we encourage people to come along and talk to our experienced nursing team about the opportunities we have.”

The recruitment day takes place in the reception area at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, Tonbridge Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 4QJ on 23 July.

On the day there will be a presentation about the role and the Trust, a tour of the hospital and the possibility of being interviewed for a specific role.

MTW provides a full range of general services and some areas of complex care to around 760,000 people in the south part of West Kent and the north part of East Sussex, and recently launched a major recruitment drive focused on clinical roles.

This comes at an exciting time as the Trust has invested in new facilities, service developments, training centres and digital transformations. To find out more about career opportunities, visit www.mtwcareers.com.