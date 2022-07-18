Camp Bestival 2022 – plan your journey

Camp Bestival returns to the Lulworth Estate later this month – with traffic restrictions in place to ensure safe access to the event and help keep vehicles moving through the area.

From Monday 25 July until Monday 1 August various measures will be in place in the Lulworth area, including:

B3070 through East Lulworth will be one-way eastbound

20mph speed limit on B3070 through East Lulworth

30mph speed Limit on large section of B3070 and on Coombe Keynes road

40mph speed limit on large section of B3071

clearways (no stopping or parking) in: East Lulworth, Burngate, B3071 and Coombe Keynes road

New Buildings Road will be temporarily one-way southbound to help access to the festival but will switch to one-way northbound on Sunday evening to help traffic leave the site.

From Thursday 28 July there will be no-right turn from the A352 onto the B3070 for the duration of the festival.

All of these temporary measures will be signed on site and you can find the details on our roadworks map online: https://www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/travel/travel-dorset/roadworks-road-closures

Be prepared. If it’s a hot day, please have plenty of drinking water in your vehicle.

Due to the volume of people all arriving at the same time, queues will develop.

Please be patient and considerate of others.

Last year, traffic arriving for the festival peaked at midday and was incredibly busy throughout the middle of the day – with delays of up to 1hour 28minutes to travel south down the B3070 from the A352.

Monday morning (1 August) will be equally busy with people leaving the site.

The Order will allow for the safe management of traffic while the Camp Bestival event takes place at Lulworth Castle, East Lulworth. The effect of the Order is as follows:

From 23.59hrs on Monday 25 July 2022 till 23.59hrs on Monday 1 August 2022, a period of 7 days, to:

Impose a one way system (eastbound) upon the B3070 from its junction with un-named side road to the junction with the ‘Military by-pass’, East Lulworth a distance of approximately 120 metres Impose a temporary 20 mph speed limit upon the B3070 between the 30 mph speed limit signs either side of the village, a distance of approximately 1,000 metres Impose a temporary 30 mph speed limit upon the B3070 from Botany Farm westward towards East Lulworth to the deregulation signs, a distance of approximately 700 metres Impose a temporary 30 mph speed limit along the ‘Military Bypass’, from its eastern junction at the B3070 to the B3071 (Burngate junction), a distance of approximately 4,000 metres Impose a temporary 40mph speed limit on the B3071 from Wool to the junction of the B3070 Impose a clearway on the B3071 between the existing clearways, Botany Farm to the junction with Whiteway, a distance of approximately 1700metres Impose a clearway on the B3071 between Burngate junction and the junction with New Buildings Road, a distance of approximately 3,250 metres Impose a clearway on the C48, Coombe Keynes Road between its junction with the B3071 (The Triangle) and Manor Yard, Shaggs, a distance of approximately 1,100 metres Impose a temporary pedestrian prohibition on the B3070 from the White Gates at the entrance to Lulworth Castle to the Burngate junction (B3071), a distance of approximately 2,250 metres Impose a temporary 30mph speed limit upon the C48, Coombe Keynes road between the B3071 and the B3070, a distance of 3,800 metres

Between 07.00hrs on Monday 25 July 2022 and 17.00hrs on Sunday 31 July 2022, a period of 7 days and 10 hours, to:

Impose a temporary one-way system on New Buildings Road, between Number 6, Burton Cross and the B3071 (one-way southbound), a distance of approximately 2,000 metres

From 17.00hrs on Sunday 31 July 2022 until 15.00hrs on Monday 1 August 2022, a period of 22 hours, to:

Impose a temporary one-way system on New Buildings Road, between Number 6, Burton Cross and the B3071 (one-way northbound), a distance of approximately 2,000 metres

From 07.00hrs till 15.00hrs on Monday 25 July 2022, a period of 8 hours, to:

Impose a temporary one-way system on Holme Lane, between its junction with West Lane and the B3071 (one way eastbound), a distance of approximately 3,500 metres

Between 07.00hrs on Thursday 28 July 2022 and 17.00hrs on Sunday 31 July 2022, a period of 3 days and 10 hours, to: