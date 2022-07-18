Home | New housing strategy approved

Date published: 9th August 2021

North Norfolk District Council’s new Housing Strategy for 2021 to 2025 has now been formally approved.

Housing is a top priority for the Council as outlined in its Corporate Plan.

The Council’s new Housing Strategy has been developed with extensive involvement from stakeholders – people and organisations with knowledge of housing in the district. Its four themes focus on the major challenges facing housing in the District:

Increasing the supply of homes with the enough homes to meet the needs of local residents. Improving housing conditions in the private sector – thereby reducing fuel poverty and helping to reduce carbon emissions. Making the best use of existing homes – this includes ensuring affordable homes are allocated fairly and encouraging landlords to let homes for market rent. Supporting vulnerable residents to live in their homes or to move to a home more suited to their needs.

NNDC’s new Housing Strategy will build on the work done so far to provide more housing and improve housing conditions in the District, with recent achievements including:

Provision of 14 homes for use as temporary housing for homeless households and people at risk of rough sleeping. These make the Council less dependent on bed and breakfast accommodation, which is both expensive to provide and unsuitable for long-term occupation.

The delivery of the first new Extra Care housing scheme in Fakenham. This provides self-contained flats with on-site support to enable older residents to continue to live independently.

Overall delivery of new homes above target over the last three years, meaning NNDC has met our Housing Delivery Test and a pipeline of new affordable homes in the district – 108 in 2020/21 and 183 projected for 2021/22.

Cllr. Wendy Fredericks, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Benefits, said: “This is an ambitious strategy to help deliver the Council’s priorities for housing in North Norfolk. We know we have the support of stakeholders including local property developers, parish and town councils, local landlords, housing associations and community groups and I look forward to working with these stakeholders to deliver our new Housing Strategy so as to better meet the housing needs of our local communities.”