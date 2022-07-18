Jaime Lizárraga Sworn In as SEC Commissioner

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jaime Lizárraga has been sworn into office as a Commissioner by Chair Gary Gensler. Commissioner Lizárraga was nominated by President Biden earlier this year and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 16.

“I’m honored to welcome Jaime to the SEC as a Commissioner,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Jaime is an incredible public servant with decades of experience in economic and financial policymaking. He has a deep understanding of the intersection of policy and the public interest. I look forward to working with him on behalf of the American public.”

“At its core, the SEC’s mission is about providing working families with the confidence to invest in safe, strong, and transparent markets. I am committed to working with Chair Gensler and my fellow Commissioners to strengthen that mission for the protection of investors and particularly working families,” said Commissioner Lizárraga.

Commissioner Lizárraga most recently served as Senior Advisor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In that role, Commissioner Lizárraga oversaw issues related to financial markets, small business, international finance, and immigration. He also served as Speaker Pelosi’s liaison to, and worked closely with, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Commissioner Lizárraga has more than 30 years of experience in public service. He served as a Senior Professional Staff Member/Director of Legislative Affairs for the Democratic staff of the House Financial Services Committee, Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and Deputy Director of the SEC’s Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Commissioner Lizárraga earned his bachelor’s degree with high honors from the University of California San Diego and his master’s degree in Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.

Commissioner Lizárraga fills a term that expires on June 5, 2027.