Leeds bin collections to start at 6am on Monday due to extreme weather

Leeds residents who have a regular bin collection on Monday are being asked to put their bins out earlier – by 6am at the latest – tomorrow Monday 18 July 2022 whilst the current red alert for weather is in place, to allow bin crews to work in lower temperatures.

Bin collections across Leeds will start earlier than usual in the mornings whilst the weather related red alert is in place. This is to reduce the time spent by operatives in the hottest part of the day.

Bins should be put out the night before, or by 6am at the very latest on the morning. Please note that we will not be returning to collect any bins put out after this time.

Please help by sharing this update with friends, family and neighbours.

Thank you for your help and support and thank you to all our brilliant refuse staff.