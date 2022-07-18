South Yorkshire developer invests in Barnsley industrial and trade scheme

South Yorkshire-based developer EV Waddington is building a new 36,000 sq ft industrial and trade scheme in Barnsley to address a severe shortage of accommodation.

The Oval, fronting the Dearne Valley Parkway, is being funded by the progressive developer and features seven units, two of which are already under offer with agents Knight Frank in Sheffield.

The much needed speculative development is aimed at industrial, warehouse and trade occupiers and the units provide 6.5m eaves height, full height loading doors, lighting and potential for fitted office accommodation.

The site enjoys 360 degree visibility to the highway following new road infrastructure and expected to be completed in August this year, creating 138 full time jobs.

Developer Tony Waddington, who has already developed 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham, said: “This project is supplying much needed industrial and trade accommodation for the South Yorkshire region.

“Supporting continued economic growth in South Yorkshire is key and we expect completion later this summer.”

There are five available units of 4,850 sq ft which offer flexibility and can be combined to offer up to 9,690 sq ft.

It is expected that The Oval will generate £46m GVA over the next 10-year period.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing The Oval, said: “EV Waddington has managed to deliver a much needed speculative development of sub 10,000 sq ft addressing the lack of commercial property offer of this size across the region.”

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted that EV Waddington continue to have great confidence in Barnsley as an excellent location to develop speculatively.

“This will be the third time they have invested in the borough, and their previous developments at Shortwood Business Park proved a great success, attracting expanding local and new businesses to the area, creating many new jobs.

“Our award-winning Enterprising Barnsley investment team will continue to provide a range of comprehensive support to future occupiers.”

The surrounding area is already an established commercial location, home to industrial and commercial occupiers including Motor Depot, Esco, Talurit, Evri, Green King, Taco Bell, Costa, Starbucks and McDonalds.

The Oval is located directly off the A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway, less than one mile from M1 Junction 36, six miles from Barnsley and 11 miles from Sheffield city centre.

For further information on available commercial property in South Yorkshire contact Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.