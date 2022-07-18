Top 7 Reasons Why You Need to Take a Probiotic

The majority of medical professionals agree that most people can benefit from a probiotic. Probiotics have been shown to provide a long list of health benefits and are generally very well tolerated with virtually no side effects. However, while you may have heard this before, you may not understand why they’re so beneficial to your overall health. Here are seven reasons why a probiotic should be part of your supplement regimen.

1. You want to get the most out of your food and supplements

You eat healthy food and take high-quality supplements, but did you know that taking a probiotic can protect your investment in your health by helping your body better absorb nutrients from your food?

This is especially true if you are investing in top-quality protein or protein supplements because you may be surprised to learn that a probiotic can help your body digest protein. A 2018 study found that taking a probiotic with B. Coagulans helped to improve protein absorption and assimilation in the body. Probiotics can also help your body make important nutrients like B vitamins in the gut and help your body make entirely new nutrients altogether.

2. You are constipated

According to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation, one in four Canadians have symptoms of constipation. Constipation can either be chronic or acute and can affect anyone at any age.

Before reaching for laxatives, try a probiotic to help with this issue. In one study, probiotics with species B. Lactis and L. Casei were effective at relieving constipation. While researchers are still learning about how probiotics can help, one study found that the intestinal ecosystem differed between constipated youth versus those who weren’t. Probiotics can also help to lower the pH in your bowels, which could be another reason why they help to relieve constipation.

3. You have poor digestion

According to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation, more than 20 million Canadians suffer from digestive disorders every year. Interestingly, recent research has linked gut microbiota imbalance to GI disorders including antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and colon cancer.

Some of the probiotic species that are known to provide the most benefit to digestion include L. acidophilus, L. casei, L. plantarum, B. lactis, B. longum, B. Bifidum. Generally speaking, if you are looking to support your digestion, look for probiotics containing these species and as a bonus, healthy digestion has been linked to better emotional health and moods.

4. You have a dog or a cat

The natural flora that exists on your furry friends is different from your commensal bacteria. Additionally, dogs can encounter issues outdoors by eating things on the ground or drinking outdoor water from streams or puddles, which can increase the risk of developing a parasite. Taking a probiotic will help to strengthen your body’s immune response to help protect you from whatever your dog brings into the house and you may also want to check out a probiotic for your furry friend to keep their gut healthy and happy too.

5. You’ve been on antibiotics

While oftentimes they’re necessary, antibiotics kill both good and bad bacteria in your gut. Most people on antibiotics will develop antibiotic-associated diarrhea. Following antibiotics, it’s recommended to take a probiotic specifically formulated for post-antibiotic use. Taking this specially-formulated probiotic can help prevent diarrhea and help your good gut bacteria replenish faster. To replenish your gut health post-antibiotic use, it’s also a good idea to take a quality prebiotic supplement with a few different types of fibre, eat a wide range of colourful fruits and vegetables, drink at least 2L of filtered water per day, avoid alcohol and get adequate sleep (at least 7-8 hours).

6. You’ve been using lots of hand sanitizer

In the last two years, most of us have likely used more hand sanitizer than ever before. Hand sanitizer, while helpful to ward off germs that can make you sick, can also kill off beneficial bacteria that live on your skin. Being too clean can cause potential problems because the “hygiene hypothesis” suggests that extremely clean environments could lack the necessary germs you need exposure to in order to educate your immune system. So while experts continue to recommend that you use hand sanitizer and keep your external environments as clean as possible, it’s a good idea to take a probiotic to help repopulate more beneficial environments in your internal environments.

7. You’ve been told by your practitioner

Nowadays most health care practitioners recommend probiotics for almost everyone. Most of us could benefit from taking a probiotic because the modern diet, lack of time outside, stress, medications and other lifestyle factors can deplete the beneficial microflora in your body. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you could likely benefit from a probiotic to protect your overall health and increase nutrient absorption. The gut is one of the largest systems in the body, by creating a healthier environment in your gut, you can pave the way to better overall health.

Bonus Fact: Can’t I Get My Probiotics From Food?

While experts recommend to eat fermented foods containing probiotics such as yogurt or sauerkraut, it’s important to also take a quality probiotic supplement. That’s because probiotic foods don’t contain the same colony-forming units (CFU) as a probiotic supplement, they only contain one or two strains of probiotics versus probiotic supplements that can contain anywhere from one to 16 strains and lastly, probiotic bacteria in food are delicate and rarely survive the acidic environment of the stomach, whereas a probiotic supplement will be made to deliver your probiotic bacteria to your gut.

While these 7 reasons to take a probiotic are the most popular, there are many more. Probiotics have shown to be beneficial for many different symptoms and health goals. In the last 30 years, there have been plenty of clinical studies showing that probiotics can support a healthy immune system, help delay the development of allergies in children, and be used in conjunction with other treatments to prevent vaginal and urinary tract infections. Probiotics can be particularly helpful following food poisoning or gastroenteritis (the stomach “flu”), or when travelling. Plus, there is emerging research on how probiotics can support inflammation and the aging process.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your practitioner prior to taking herbs or nutritional supplements.