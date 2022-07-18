Weekly roadworks update – July 15

A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place 01 May 2020 01 May 2025 Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre. National Highways A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road 26 October 2021 30 April 2024 Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme. National Highways Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade 04 October 2021 01 April 2023 Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures HCC – MP&I Beverley Road 11 July 2022 29 July 2022 Junction improvement scheme. HCC & MP&I Carr Lane 04 July 2022 17 July 2022 Replacement of rocking / damaged kerbs and channels. One-way closure to eastbound traffic. Existing traffic signals to be unaffected. MP&I ST-GROUP Chamberlain Road 18 July 2022 21 July 2022 Replacment of toucan crossing traffic signals at Foredyke Stream cycle track. Two-way temporary signals. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Chamberlain Road 02 August 2022 04 August 2022 Replacment of toucan crossing traffic signals at Hornsea cycle track. Two-way temporary signals. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Field Street 27 June 2022 18 July 2022 Gas mains replacement. Road closure to end on completion of works across the junction. East Riding DSP Replacement Hawthorne Avenue 16 August 2022 19 August 2022 Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am. Network Rail Hessle Road (12-month Scheme) 23 August 2021 04 September 2022 Footway reconstruction. HCC – MP&I High Street 16 May 2022 30 July 2022 Laying ducting, kerbs/ edgings, installation of cobbled paving under Myton Bridge. Multi-way signals. National Highways High Street 30 July 2022 30 July 2022 Hull Festival of Archaeology. Closure of High Street. Local diversion in place in conjuction with Pride Event. HCC Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8) 04 January 2022 11 September 2022 Full footway reconstruction scheme. MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design Holderness Road 13 June 2020 29 July 2022 Gas mains replacement work. From junction of Franklin Street to opposite junction of Williamson Street. Lane closure in carriageway. Footway closed (a walkway will be available). Access/egress to all junctions. TM to be removed as works progress along Holderness Road. All works areas to be a maximum of 100m. East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas Networks James Reckitt Avenue 11 July 2022 22 July 2022 Excavate & install 8 telecoms poles. o/s Malet Lambert School, o/s number 591, o/s number 601, opposite number 534, o/s number 552, o/s number 570, o/s number 590 & o/s telecoms pole. Works will take place 9.30am-3.30pm weekdays. Stop & Go to be in place. Connexin Limited Maybury Road 20 July 2022 20 July 2022 Carriageway repair works. Stop & Go at junction with Holderness Road. Work to take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm StreetScene – Highway Operations Naylor’s Row 25 July 2022 19 August 2022 Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected. Northern Gas Netowrk Perth Street West 25 July 2022 05 August 2022 Renew cable. Two-way signals to be manned during working hours (8am – 6pm). NPG Priory Way 01 April 2022 31 March 2023 Major improvement scheme. HCC – MP&I Robson Way 22 September 2022 28 September 2022 Install 5G cabinet. Road closure approximately 40m from junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place. T-mobile Saltshouse Road 25 July 2022 26 August 2022 Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun). East Riding DSP Replacement Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street 01 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout 23 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 25 April 2022 29 July 2022 Renew footpaths and kerbs. Leads Road closed westbound between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout during works. HCC – MP&I COLAS Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road 03 May 2022 12 August 2022 Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction. HCC – MP&I Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Holwell Road/Stoneferry Road 27 July 2022 28 July 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Stoneferry Road (southbound) closed overnight (7pm – 6am) from Bandstand Roundabout to Ferry Lane Roundabout. Lane closure on Holwell Road approach to Bandstand Roundabout. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction 28 July 2022 03 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure of northern section of junction. Works to take place Mon-Fri between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals. MP&I Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction 03 August 2022 09 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight road closures on southern section of junction. Works to take place Mon-Fri between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals. MP&I Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction 09 August 2022 10 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure (7pm-6am) of whole junction. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals. MP&I Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction 10 August 2022 11 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure (7pm – 6am) of northern section of junction. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals. MP&I Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction 11 August 2022 13 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure of southern section of junction. Works to take place weeknights between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals. MP&I Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 13 August 2022 14 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Full weekend closure of Leads Road between Bandstand Roundabout & Rotterdam Road. Closure will start at 7am Saturday and will be removed by midnight on Sunday. MP&I Colas Sutton Road 22 August 2022 25 August 2022 Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Thomas Street 11 July 2022 25 July 2022 Gas mains replacement. Road closed. Closure to end on completion of works across the junction. Northern Gas Netowrk Wincolmlee / Cumberland Street 20 June 2022 17 July 2022 Carriageway resurfacing and concrete repairs. Road closures on Cumberland Street (between Swann Street and Wincolmlee) and Wincolmlee (between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street). HCC- MP&I Wilberforce Drive 30 July 2022 30 July 2022 Pride Event. Full closure of Wilberforce Drive, Guildhall Road & Queens Dock Avenue. Short-duration closures of Alfred Gelder Street, Lowgate, Bond Street and George Street during parade. Local diversion in place. Hull Pride Worship Street 11 July 2022 05 July 2023 Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place. esteem

