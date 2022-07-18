Works commence at hotel project in Coventry City Centre – Coventry City Council

Developers have broken ground on a £20million project to bring a new Hotel Indigo to Coventry.

The boutique Hotel Indigo will boast 100 modern bedrooms designed around Coventry’s rich history. The hotel will have a gym and a stunning restaurant and bar which will be open to hotel guests and the public.

Castlebridge has released CGI images of the five-storey hotel, which will open next year, and was joined by partners Coventry City Council and the main contractor on the development, Bowmer & Kirkland, to commence work at the site in Friargate this week.

Hotel Indigo is IHG Hotels & Resorts’ boutique hotel brand, offering guests a unique experience at every property, each inspired by its unique locality that tells a distinct story celebrating the people, places and experiences making them one-of-a-kind.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change said: “We have always said a high quality, unique hotel was needed in the city centre to support our ambitions to grow tourism and help drive the city’s regeneration and now here we are, with work underway.

“Friargate is the ideal location too – right next to the railway station which has just had £82 million of investment to improve it as a gateway to the city and a short walk from the city centre.

“I look forward to seeing the hotel take shape and of course the jobs it will create now as part of the construction and of course when it opens next year.”

Jenna Dienn, Director of Castlebridge said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground in Coventry, this Hotel Indigo will be a great addition to our portfolio and a huge success. It has been a tough time for everyone over the past couple of years but as a team we have made this project happen. We look forward to the opening the doors in winter 2023.”

Willemijn Geels, Vice President Development Europe of IHG, said: “‘We are delighted to be working with Castlebridge to bring a Hotel Indigo to Coventry. No two Hotel Indigo hotels are alike and the 100-key property in Coventry will reflect the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo by creating an immersive hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests.

“We’re incredibly proud to be expanding the Hotel Indigo brand in the UK; we currently have 33 open hotels and a further seven properties in the pipeline, of which Hotel Indigo Coventry is one.”

The project, which was senior funded by Metro Bank, is expected to complete before Christmas 2023.

Nicholas Kalamaras, Head of Hospitality & Leisure for Metro Bank, said: “Coventry has been going through something of a renaissance in recent years, with the City of Culture 2021 status being the icing on the cake. We are confident that this project will attract a new wave of tourists to the city to experience all it has to offer, and we are proud to be part of that.”

Once launched, the hotel will create 42 full-time jobs and 21 part-time roles managed by Castlebridge Hospitality.