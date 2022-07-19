10-year ambition to halve number of serious accidents on county’s roads

The long-term aspiration is to follow the ‘Vision Zero’ approach, which is recognised around the world and aspires to stop all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by 2050, while increasing safe and healthy travel for everyone.

To help move towards this aspiration, the council has outlined its road safety strategy 2022-2032, which aims to deliver safer roads, healthier streets and lower speed limits where people live.

People in Gloucestershire are being invited to give their views on the draft policy by taking part in an eight-week consultation period, which starts today, 18 July 2022, and runs until 11 September 2022.

You can take part in the survey here: https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/gloucestershire-county-council-road-safety-policy

Action is needed as latest figures show that the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads has been increasing in the south west and south of England, including Gloucestershire.

Last year 23 people were killed on the roads in Gloucestershire and a further 302 were seriously injured. It is an unacceptable toll and it is why the county council has reviewed and written its new road safety strategy.

Measures to improve road safety and reduce accidents will include cutting speeds in areas where there is a higher number of vulnerable people, supporting road safety campaigns such as ’20 is plenty’ and reviewing speed limits on A roads in Gloucester and Cheltenham.

Other actions will include continuing to deliver targeted education programmes through Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), reviewing fixed speed cameras with Gloucestershire Constabulary and working with local communities to support Community Speedwatch and other activities.

The work will link to other council priorities such as providing new infrastructure to encourage more walking and cycling, tackling climate change by decarbonising transport and helping people of all ages to stay safe and well.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for road safety, said: “Road safety is a priority for us and this draft policy sets out our aims to reduce the number of serious accidents on our county’s roads.

“We will work closely with our partners and local communities to achieve these aspirations as we are committed to making our roads safe for people to use. We really want to know what you think of the policy so please take part in the survey to share your views with us.”

If anyone requires paper copies of the survey you can call 08000 514514.