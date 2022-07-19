8 children’s activities for keeping cool in the summer heat

Check out our list of activities compiled by staff, students and Norlanders

With many areas of the UK experiencing high temperatures, make sure you’re following the government’s guidance on protecting children as well as tips on staying safe in hot weather.

We’ve compiled a number of activities to do at home with your little ones while keeping cool.

Homemade ice lollies

These are great fun to make, you know exactly what’s going into them, and they’re cheap too! You could use water, milk, fruit juice, or mush age-appropriate pieces of fruit into lollipop moulds (or ice cube trays) and then freeze! If you have a blender, you can make smoothies together from fruit and vegetables. Children will enjoy watching the ingredients blend with milk, yoghurt, coconut water etc, and then you can freeze into moulds or ice cube trays. Great fun for all the family, good for learning about new foods, and a fun way of sneaking in extra fruit and vegetables. Children can help prepare the fruit to practice their fine motor skills (chopping with supervision and a child’s knife!).

Water play

Water play is fun for all ages. With babies you can incorporate items such as pouring cups, watering cans, sea animals, ice, edible petals and leaves, and medium sized stones and shells. Water play is so much fun and can encourage both gross and fine motor skills, depending on the resources you provide. It is vital you supervise your baby at all times in the water!