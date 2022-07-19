Alistair Hudson appointed next Artistic-Scientific Chairman of the Zentrum für Kunst und Medien (ZKM) in 2023

‘Under Alistair’s leadership, the Whitworth has played a central role in allowing for diversity of perspectives and views and using art for positive social change.

‘We have a proud tradition as pioneers in this area and are continuing to build on this fundamental tenet, from Alistair’s tenure to his successor. We wish him all the very best at ZKM.’

The process to find a successor will begin shortly.

The University is proud to have such ground-breaking and exciting programming ahead at all its Cultural Institutions whether the British Pop Archive launch at the John Rylands Library, the reopening of Jodrell Bank with its multi-million investment in a new state of the art First Light Pavilion and the forthcoming bluedot Festival, the re-opening of the world-renowned Manchester Museum in early 2023 or exhibitions such as BAS9 at the Whitworth.