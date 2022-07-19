Babergh District Council took delivery of more new social housing in Newton and Groton » Babergh Mid Suffolk
Babergh District Council took delivery of more new social housing this month, this time in Newton and Groton
The eight new homes – four in each village – were handed over to the council by housing developer Hastoe Housing Association. The energy efficient homes also include air source heat pumps, to help reduce fuel bills.
Ms Molfrey Mortlock, has recently moved into one of the new bungalows in Newton, having previously lived in the village for 44 years. Now at the age of 77 she is looking forward to settling into her new home.
Ms Mortlock said: “I just want to say on behalf of all Newton and Groton residents, how thankful we are to everyone who played a part in building such beautiful new homes and how lucky we feel for being able to live in them.”
All homes have been prioritised for people with a local connection, such as those working in the villages, those with close family in the area, or those who previously lived there but were forced to move out because of a lack of affordable housing.
Councillor John Ward, Leader of Babergh District Council, said: “Today’s opening highlights the benefits of the Council working in partnership with local communities, Community Action Suffolk, and registered housing providers. It helps to meet the needs of our residents for affordable housing where they already have family or work connections and ensures that housing delivery remains a priority.
“Our aim is that everyone in Babergh should have somewhere affordable to settle, live and call home, and these developments help us achieve that.”
Councillor Jan Osborne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Babergh District Council, said: “Our investment in the provision of high-quality, energy-efficient homes across the district and in our more rural villages is vital in order to keep our communities viable and sustainable.”
Ward councillor for Newton Cllr Lee Parker said: “This is the realisation of a long-held ambition by Newton Green Parish Council, in partnership with Hastoe and Babergh District Council, to provide affordable accommodation specifically for those already living within the village or who have a close connection. I would like to thank all those involved from the outset for their focus in delivering the scheme and I wish the residents a long, happy and healthy tenure.”
Ward councillor for Groton, Cllr Bryn Hurren said: “This project has been nine years in the making and, although we’ve had a couple of nasty bumps along the way, the result is well worth the journey. These houses will be homes for four local residents and families, and with house prices now costing around 12 times the average wage for this area, these houses now represent an affordable choice for those who cannot reach that ladder. This sort of housing is the very lifeblood of our small rural communities.”