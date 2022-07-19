Babergh District Council took delivery of more new social housing in Newton and Groton » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Babergh District Council took delivery of more new social housing this month, this time in Newton and Groton

The eight new homes – four in each village – were handed over to the council by housing developer Hastoe Housing Association. The energy efficient homes also include air source heat pumps, to help reduce fuel bills.

Ms Molfrey Mortlock, has recently moved into one of the new bungalows in Newton, having previously lived in the village for 44 years. Now at the age of 77 she is looking forward to settling into her new home.

Ms Mortlock said: “I just want to say on behalf of all Newton and Groton residents, how thankful we are to everyone who played a part in building such beautiful new homes and how lucky we feel for being able to live in them.”

All homes have been prioritised for people with a local connection, such as those working in the villages, those with close family in the area, or those who previously lived there but were forced to move out because of a lack of affordable housing.