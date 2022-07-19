Be cautious about taking the plunge during hot weather

“Most of us love the sunshine, and the positive impact that being outside has on our health and wellbeing. But at these temperatures, the hot weather becomes a risk that we should try hard to avoid, especially those with underlying conditions.

“The government’s tips for staying safe in hot weather include staying cool indoors, closing curtains on rooms that face the sun, drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, and to avoid the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

“But many do venture out in seek of shade, a cool breeze, and a dip in the water, and that’s where accidents, and regrettably tragic events, can happen even to strong swimmers.”