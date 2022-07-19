Blackpool pays tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

“On behalf of Blackpool Council I want to express our great sadness at the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

“We have been fortunate enough to welcome The Duke of Edinburgh to Blackpool on numerous occasions over the years, accompanying to Queen to local schools, as well as to the Royal Variety Performance, most recently in 2009.

“Not only has he been a constant companion and support at the Queen’s side but his charity work and belief in young people has had an extremely positive contribution on Blackpool and the country as a whole.

“Thousands of Blackpool youngsters have completed The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme over the 60 years which it has been running for, helping them become independent young adults who offer real value to the local community.

“To honour his life and service to the country, we will be flying the Union Flag on the Town Hall at half-mast and illuminating the Blackpool Tower in red, white and blue.

“Following the period of mourning, we will be writing to the Royal Family to offer our deepest condolences, from the people of Blackpool.”