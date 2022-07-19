Can You Ride an Electric Bike Without Pedaling?

Electric bicycles have become very popular. Many people have the misconception that they are noisy and they can’t go long periods of time without being charged. In reality, electric bikes are nice because they require less physical work and are easy to ride.

The big question many people are asking is, do they require you to pedal them? Well, electric bikes use small motors. They are powered by batteries, which make them quiet and help make them move.

How Do Electric Bikes Work?

Electric bikes work by using a small motor to power the bike. There are different placements for the motor. Depending on the motor placement will depend on how much of an authentic bicycle experience you get. The motor is an aid to make biking easier.

Electric bikes have some excellent features like a throttle to help you keep the bike moving in the event you tire out while on your ride. They also offer a pedal assist in making pedaling easier. In most cases, the amount of work you do to make the bike move has no effect on how long the battery lasts and how long the electric features work. Let’s look at some of the parts that make the bike work.

Battery

The battery on the electric bike has come a long way over the years. They have mostly converted to Lithium-Ion batteries. They are lighter and smaller than the older batteries, but they do still contribute weight to the bike itself. The lithium-ion battery lasts longer than the old-fashioned lead-acid battery.

Motor

The motor is what makes the bike go. There are three different places where a manufacturer may mount the motor. They can mount them on the front hub, the rear hub, and the center at the pedals. Placement of the motor has a lot to do with quality, price, and purpose.

The most common placement of the motor is the center mount at the pedals. This is also the placement that allows for pedal assist. The motors can also be switched on or off, set for the amount of power that you want and if you have pedal assist or not.

Wattage and Voltage

Wattage is the output of power a motor has. Wattage is a key factor in how big of a battery you will need for your bike. Voltage measures how much power the battery can send to the motor. Higher voltage will allow more energy flow.

You can use these two pieces of information to calculate how long your battery will last at full throttle. If you want to save on battery and get a longer ride out of your bike, you can always use manpower and pedal the bike. While pedaling the bike won’t add life to the battery, it will save battery power.

These are probably the three most important things to know and consider on an electric bicycle. There are other parts and components to an electric bike, like the sensor that controls how fast you can go.

The Advantages of Electric Bikes

Electric bikes have several advantages. You can have pedal assistance in helping you pedal the bike when you are tired or in terrain that is a little tougher to pedal in. You often will have throttle options that will allow for full power, and you don’t have to pedal at all. This, however, is a battery killer. Most of the best electric bikes are environmentally friendly.

Electric bikes make biking easier and more desirable for many people. They have a wide range of price points to fit almost everyone’s budget. Surely with all the features, there is a bike for everyone out there.

Disadvantages of Electric Bikes

The main disadvantage of an electric bike is battery power. Depending on how you use your bike depends on how long your battery lasts. They are not designed to be used at constant full-throttle power, the small batteries they have just don’t last long. So for those that want to go on a long ride without pedaling, this just isn’t the bike for you.

Another disadvantage to electric bikes would be that pedaling them doesn’t recharge the battery. For weight and balance purposes, there isn’t an alternator-style charging system for an electric bike. Adding something like this would make the bike too heavy and throw its balance off. So when you do pedal the bike, it is only making it move and saving the battery. It is not charging the battery.

The last disadvantage to an electric bike is that they are speed controlled. There is a sensor on the bike that won’t allow it to go past a certain speed. This is set according to the class of bike you purchase. The max speed of an electric bike is 28 mph which for a bicycle can be fast enough.

So Do You Need to Pedal an Electric Bike

The answer to this question is yes and no. Yes, because some electric bikes only offer pedal assist. This means that you will get assistance from the bike’s motor and battery to pedal the bike. Pedal-assist only is found commonly in lower-end electric bikes. No, because some mid to higher-end electric bikes have throttles that allow the bike to be fully electric and do all the work for you.

Essentially you will find that if you are pinching pennies and looking to keep the cost of the bike down, you will only get pedal assist, leaving you to have to pedal the bike. This is ok for the bike enthusiast who wants a longer ride but needs assistance because their legs get tired. When you have a bike that has the full electric option with the throttle, you will not need to pedal the bike at all times. You will be able to use the throttle to give the bike power and use the power of the battery. Depending on your wattage and voltage will depend on how long your battery will last under full throttle.

So ultimately, the answer to this question will depend on how much you want to spend. What type of electric bike do you purchase, and what features do you want. In most cases, yes, you can ride an electric bike without pedaling it.