Council is taking applications for a Youth Council Steering Group

Date published: 18th July 2022

North Norfolk District Council is forming a Youth Council to ensure that young people in the district have a voice on the issues that impact them now and in the future.

The first step of forming a Youth Council is to create a Steering Group who will work to shape what the Youth Council will look like.

We are now recruiting young people for the steering group and we are looking for young people who:

Are aged 11-18

Live within North Norfolk

Have an interest in shaping services and projects around the district

Want to develop their leadership and communication skills

Are passionate about youth representation and advocacy for all young people

Available for a full-day workshop on Saturday, August 20, 2022

The Council is undertaking this project in partnership with the British Youth Council.

Register your interest

To register your interest and be part of this exciting new project, all you have to do is apply.

Apply here

As part of your application, you will need to tell us why you would like to be involved in this opportunity and what you would like to see change for young people in North Norfolk.

Applications close on Sunday, July 31.

Emma Denny, Democratic Services Manager, NNDC said:

“We are really excited about establishing a Youth Council at NNDC. This is a great opportunity for young people across the District to be involved in making decisions that can affect their communities.

“We are working closely with the British Youth Council on this project and are delighted to be able to offer our youth councillors training and learning opportunities provided by BYC, as well as access to peer networks nationwide.

“We look forward to working with the steering group to shape a youth council to represent young people across North Norfolk.”

If you have any questions, queries or would like more information, please contact Emma Denny at emma.denny@north-norfolk.gov.uk

