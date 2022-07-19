Helping the homeless during the heatwave
Extreme hot weather can be dangerous to people sleeping rough.
Birmingham City Councils partner Trident Reach activated the Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) on Friday afternoon which we use to put in extra help and support during periods of extreme weather. SWEP is expected to be in place until at least until Tuesday and then will be reviewed on a daily basis. Emergency overnight accommodation is available for all, as well as daytime provision for anyone wanting to take shade during the day. There was increased outreach provision over the weekend and this will continue throughout this week. Outreach services will continue distributing water, increasing wellbeing checks and encouraging individuals to come indoors or seek shade. Anyone who is concerned about a rough sleeper should contact Outreach via Streetlink, however if someone is in distress and requires emergency assistance 999 should be called.