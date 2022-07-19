Look out for electoral registration email

Cherwell residents should look out for an email from the council asking them to confirm their electoral registration details in the coming days

In a bid to save thousands of sheets of paper, Cherwell District Council will be writing electronically to over 31,000 residents on Thursday 21 July, as it launches its annual electoral registration drive.

The email will come from cherwelldc@householdresponse.com

Yvonne Rees, Electoral Registration Officer, said: “We check and update people’s electoral registration details every year, and normally this involves writing a letter to every household in the district.

“Where people have already sent us their email address in connection with their electoral registration, we are going to embrace that method and send you an email. It will save the taxpayer money and be better for the planet too.

“We will send a letter to households we don’t have an email for from 8 August, and anyone who doesn’t pick up the initial email will receive a letter to make sure they have the opportunity to respond. Please read your email or letter carefully to find out what steps you need to take next.

“If your details have changed, it’s key that you provide us with an update. It only takes five minutes.”

The initial rounds of voter canvassing successfully update the details of the overwhelming majority of residents who are eligible to vote.

As usual, a door-knocking and telephone canvassing campaign will be conducted in the autumn to update the details of any remaining householders who have not responded to the canvass emails and letters.

The next local elections are scheduled for May 2023.

