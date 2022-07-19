Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July – Newsroom

The Met Office has issued a red alert for extreme heat in parts of the country, including London, on Monday and Tuesday this week – with temperatures in the high-30s expected over the two days.

Residents are reminded to look after themselves, keep hydrated and look out for those who may struggle in the heat.

The council will be working to keep essential services running as normal, while taking steps to ensure our elderly and vulnerable residents, and staff are safe in the hot weather.

Any service changes will be updated below throughout today and tomorrow.

SERVICE UPDATES 🌞📢

Our waste and recycling crews will start their rounds earlier than usual to ensure they stay safe and well – if your bins are collected tomorrow, please put these out tonight ahead of collection.

Monday: Norbury, Coulsdon and Sanderstead libraries are currently shut.

Tuesday: Bradmore Green, Norbury, Purley and South Norwood libraries will be closed. Sanderstead library is due to re-open and Selsdon Library will run on a Tuesday as an exception to its normal opening days – both libraries are air-conditioned.

Cherry Orchard Garden Centre (171 St James’s Road, CR0 2BY) is currently shut.

Parks and open spaces are likely to be busier than normal, so if bins are full, please be respectful to others and take your rubbish with you to dispose at home. Residents are reminded that BBQs and open fires are not permitted, and to properly dispose of cigarettes during the current heat.

Schools, supported by the council, will be taking individual decision about how to keep their pupils and staff in the heat, including possible closures

Tenancy officers are carrying out welfare checks on vulnerable council tenants across the borough.

Outreach teams are stepping up support for rough sleepers – offering accommodation and shelter from the sun, as well as handing out suncream, sun hats and water.

LOOKING AFTER YOURSELF 🌡💧

Most of us welcome hot weather, but when it’s too hot for too long, there are health risks. The council has published a short guide on keeping yourself and others safe in the hot weather.

If it’s not an emergency but you need help fast, contact your GP or NHS 111 for advice. Remember A&E is for emergencies.

For minor illnesses or mild concerns, you can also visit your local community pharmacy for free advice on the best course of action. Find your nearest pharmacy here.

You can visit the NHS website for more guidance on keeping safe and well in the summer sun.

FURTHER ADVICE 💻📞

We are working with partners across the borough to ensure residents are kept safe in the sun and updated with any potential disruption.