Residents and visitors get into the summer spirit at Chichester’s street party and market: Chichester District Council

The event, which was delivered by Chichester District Council in partnership with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID), took place on Sunday 17 July and was a huge success. Run as an all-day event for the very first time, the street party and market provided an opportunity to showcase city centre businesses as well as food and entertainment from across the district.

Many high street shops and food outlets entered into the spirit of the occasion by offering in-store competitions, give-aways, and demonstrations.

Entertainment highlights included:

A ‘Crane Street Carnival’, which offered a vintage vibe with juggling, balloon modelling and live performances from Dawn’s Vintage Do, plus a fashion show on East Street featuring local fashion retailers. Musical entertainment was provided by various local artists, including Steel Band Sussex.

Live magic shows, free face painting, a carousel, trampolines, bubble performer and a reptile encounter.

Music from Sussex Steel, Superstring Trio and Ovation Music, and performances from Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers and Dance & Beyond

Showcasing local producers, makers, designers and ‘Traders of Tomorrow’ from across the district as part of the Cross Market & More.

Interactive challenges for children from local partners, including Chichester Rotary, Scouts and Everyone Active.

Visitors are being encouraged to give their feedback on the event for a chance to win a family ticket (four seats) to see Famous Five on Friday 21 October at Chichester Festival Theatre.

To be in with a chance to win, people need to









complete the the feedback survey





by midnight on Monday 25 July. The winner will be selected at random and announced on the council’s









Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page





on Wednesday 27 July. Terms and conditions can also be found on this web page.

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We were thrilled to see so many people coming together for the Summer Street Party and Cross Market and More this year. Holding this event on a Sunday and as an all-day event for the first time proved a great success and many more people were able to come together to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere, entertainment, food and shopping on offer.

“The popular Cross Market and More, which was introduced in 2021, provided an added attraction to the street party and was a fantastic way to showcase the talent of local makers and producers.

“We’ve listened to feedback from residents who’ve told us that they’d like to see more music, food and drink, arts and culture events, and markets, and we welcome feedback from both visitors and businesses on relatively new events such as this so that we can improve them each year.

“Events such as this are a great opportunity to boost the local economy, showcase the district and attract more people to the district’s high streets.”

Helen Marshall, Chair and CEO at Chichester BID, says: “What a fantastic day filled with smiles in the glorious sunshine. The footfall the city experienced was incredible and we are very proud of our city centre businesses who pulled out all the stops to be part of this year’s Summer Street Party.

“We’d like to thank all the partners we worked with to ensure every corner of our city came alive including V2 Radio, Toast Live for hosting the Fashion Show, Dawn Gracie for supporting our Crane Street Carnival and Chichester Fringe for bringing their wonderful workshops to Draper’s Yard.

“Also, a huge thank you to The Hole in the Wall for organising such a fantastic party atmosphere in St Martin’s Street.”

Date of Release: 18 July 2022

Reference: 4143