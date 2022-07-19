Students Flag Bearing At The Women’s EUROs

This summer, the Women’s Euros competition is being hosted in England and Milton Keynes is one of nine host cities for a number of group games and one of the semi-final fixtures.

On Friday 8th and Tuesday 12th July, current and incoming students were asked to be a part of history, as National Flag Bearers for the first two group games being held at Stadium MK. The group carried out the national flags of Finland, Spain and Denmark for the fixtures, which were broadcast live on BBC2. The men’s and women’s Football Academy players and UPS students took part in front of a total of 26,000 spectators across both games.

This was an amazing experience for the group to be a part of the tournament, along with getting to see themselves on live TV and not to mention watching the games afterwards! The tournament is generating a lot of interest in the sport, and will hopefully inspire a generation. It goes without saying the tournament is inspiring the women who will represent the college’s Women’s Football Academy in the upcoming year!