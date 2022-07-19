Sustainable Warmth Cumbria Grants

FREE Funding up to £25,000 for Energy Efficiency measures through Sustainable Warmth Cumbria

We can help eligible households in Cumbria to access a government grant to install energy efficient products into homes across Cumbria regardless of which local authority area you may live in. This scheme has the backing of all 6 District and Borough Councils in Cumbria. These improvements will make homes warmer and more comfortable whilst helping to lower energy bills and carbon emissions. Sustainable Warmth Cumbria scheme encompasses the Green Home Grant Local Authority Delivery Programme Phase 3 (LAD3) and Home Upgrade Grants (HUG1). To apply please complete and return the Sustainable Warmth Cumbria grant application form which can be downloaded below.

The funding aims to boost the local economy to retrofit a target 1,310 owner occupied and privately tenanted homes with energy efficiency installations and low carbon heating. Projects that upgrade homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E, F or G will be prioritised. Upgrades to properties with an EPC rating of D will be limited.

The six Cumbrian District Councils are working together to deliver energy efficiency measures to households that have a combined household income of less than £30,000 per year OR up to £38,000 for larger households depending on your local authority’s ECO flexible eligibility policy OR are in receipt of a means-tested benefit OR if your housing costs (that is rent or mortgage) are such that your combined household income is below £20,000.

Each District will be writing to households who may be eligible under the scheme so if you receive a letter or are interested in learning more please get in contact with us at [email protected]. Eligible owner-occupied households can receive grant funding between £10,000 to £25,000 depending on your property and your heating type . Owner occupiers do not need to contribute any money themselves. Landlords of privately rented homes may also be eligible for funding up to £5,000 subject to a contribution of a third of the cost of the measures.

Act quick! Contact Now! This is a time limited scheme.

Please email [email protected] or complete the Sustainable Warmth Application Form.

You can find out if your property has an EPC certificate here.

Energy measures that are eligible under the scheme include:

External Wall Insulation (EWI).

Internal wall and room in roof insulation.

Solar PV.

Loft, under-floor and Cavity Wall Insulation.

Air Source Heat Pumps.

Smart heating controls.

Single to Double glazing.

Park Home insulation.

Air and Ground Source Heat Pumps

We will be adopting a ‘fabric first’, whole house approach to ensure maximum use of the grant funding and to increase their energy performance rating. You do not have to have an EPC to be eligible as we can do this as part of the programme.

To be eligible you will need to:

Live in Cumbria and be an owner occupier or a privately rent

Have a combined household income of less than £30,000 per year ( if you have 3 or more household members the income may be up to £38,000 depending on your local authority’s ECO flex policy) OR be in receipt of a means-tested benefit.

Have an EPC rating of D, E, F or G. If you do not have an EPC then we can arrange this as part of the grant application.

IF YOU LIVE IN CUMBRIA

To apply please complete and return the Sustainable Warmth Cumbria grant application form available below or email [email protected]

EVIDENCE OF HOUSEHOLD INCOME ACCEPTED FOR THE APPLICATION:

FULL copy of current means-tested benefit or tax credits award letter showing name and address including council tax reduction (benefit); universal credit; tax credits; pension credit OR

award letter showing name and address including council tax reduction (benefit); universal credit; tax credits; pension credit For evidence of wages: 2 months or 5 weeks of payslips (issued within the last 3 months)

For occupational pensions: 2 months’ payslips (issued within the last 3 months) or most recent current annual award letter

For self-employed: Most recent HMRC tax return showing annual income

Current non-means-tested benefit award letter (such as state retirement pension, PIP or Attendance Allowance) AND/OR

FULL months bank statement of each adult resident issued within last 3 months that clearly shows income.

If you have income that does not come into the above categories or which does not show on a bank statement please contact us for further clarification.

Homelife Carlisle Home Improvement Agency (HIA) Page