Tony Reeves leaves Liverpool City Council

Tony Reeves has made the decision to step down as Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council with immediate effect.

Tony has had a long career in public service and in the private sector.

Tony has spent four years as Chief Executive, during which time he has overseen a period of significant transition for the organisation, including providing leadership to the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under his leadership, the Council responded positively to the Best Value Inspection led by Max Caller. The City Plan and the Council Plan were developed, as was a plan for making improvements across the Council.

Tony Reeves said: “I’m sad to be leaving Liverpool City Council but I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me over the past four years, in what has been exceptional times for the council and the city.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to have been Chief Executive of an organisation that does so much tremendous work for such a fantastic city and its amazing people.

“I’m immensely proud of the progress that has been made in Liverpool since I arrived – from reorganising the council and setting out its improvement plan – to the city’s tackling of Covid-19, when we led the country in community testing and piloting events, to establishing the world’s first pandemic institute.

“Throughout this time Liverpool showed its true spirit of togetherness and its ability to innovate and overcome immense difficulties and the city is so much stronger for that experience.

“Huge challenges still remain, not least economically, but the foundations for growth are well placed from the Knowledge Quarter and our thriving life sciences sector, to our creative industries and booming TV and Film offer. The redevelopments at our two famous football clubs also present a unique opportunity for the north of the city, to create thriving new communities and I look forward to seeing them establish and flourish.

“The people of Liverpool deserve a council that delivers great services. That is a difficult and complex journey but it has begun and those with the honour of leading the next chapter have a great opportunity to make some long-lasting improvements, and I wish them all the success in the world. Yes, there will be setbacks, but I’m confident a solid platform is now in place to ensure the council can support the ambition for Liverpool to realise its full potential.”

Following Tony’s announcement, Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “I want to thank Tony for his work over the past four years, in particular helping Liverpool City Council to navigate some difficult waters. I wish Tony well in the next stage of his career. Myself and the Cabinet look forward to working with new leadership on continuing our improvement journey and ensuring the council delivers for the people of Liverpool.”