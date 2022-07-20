Demolition Notice – King Street



Posted on Tuesday 19th July 2022

Demolition works will be starting from next week, for approx. 6 weeks, to allow work to being on the build of the new regional hub for the Department of Work and Pensions.

Here’s what you need to know:

Work will take place between 8.00am – 4.30pm, Monday to Friday

There are no current plans for weekend work

The demolition will be dusty and noisy, however, the teams have dust prevention techniques in place to limit the disruption to neighbours

Access to the surrounding businesses will remain unaffected

East Topping Street Car Park will remain open, with a temporary reduction in spaces during the demolition period (opposite Talbot Rd Car Park)

The new environmentally-friendly offices will bring over 3,000 civil servants into the town centre, regenerating the area, with more footfall and money spent with local businesses and providing new jobs for local people.

Extensive landscaping, paving, new walkways, seated areas, walking and cycle paths will also be enjoyed by both residents and workers.

Thank you for your ongoing patience and cooperation whilst we continue to make a better Blackpool



For more info on our current and future regeneration work, please visit → www.blackpool.gov.uk/BetterBlackpool



