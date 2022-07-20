Dorset Road Fix 2022 – surface dressing from 11 July

Work is underway to repair rural and residential roads as part Dorset Council’s annual programme of surface dressing.

Surface dressing prolongs the life of roads by providing a waterproof seal, while also improving skid resistance. It forms a vital part of Dorset Highways’ annual road maintenance programme, alongside patching, micro-surfacing, in-situ recycling, road preservation and resurfacing.

This year, around 446,000m² of road will be restored with surface dressing as part of £16m of highway maintenance activity in the council area.

The work is carried out under a road closure, with on-street parking suspended to allow the work to take place.

This week (starting 11 July)

Surface dressing is being carried out between Winfrith Newburgh and Durdle Door with a road closure in place from 5am to 5pm each weekday. Please access Durdle Door from the east (West Lulworth).

Time permitting, when the above work has finished, our crew will move back into the Ferndown area at the end of the week:

Whincroft Drive, Ferndown

Woodside Road, Ferndown

Greenwood Avenue, Ferndown

Monkton Close, Ferndown

Week starting 18 July

Victoria Gardens, Ferndown

Penrose Road, Ferndown

St.Marys Road, Ferndown

Larch Way, Ferndown

Willow Way, Ferndown

Robins Wood Drive, Ferndown

Beaufoys Avenue, Ferndown

Queens Road, Ferndown

Prunus Drive, Ferndown

Laburnum Close, Ferndown

Aldridge Road, Ferndown

Lone Pine Way, Ferndown

Dane Drive, Ferndown

Lone Pine Drive, Ferndown

Winnards Close, West Parley

This rolling programme of surface dressing work started on 25 April and will last around three months.

It is a quick process, with bitumen binder sprayed onto the road to seal it against water damage and stone chippings spread onto this to restore grip, with these compacted down with a roller.

Drivers can travel on the road as soon as the work is finished, with slow moving vehicles helping to further embed the stone chippings.

A sweeper travels along the road within 48 hours to clear any immediate surplus stone, with line markings reinstated shortly afterwards.

Surface dressing relies on the evaporation of water from the bitumen binder (glue) for it to set, so can only be carried out in dry weather.

As the work is highly weather dependent, residents are being asked to look out for yellow advance warning signs in their area which will provide the most accurate information.

Working times will be between the hours of 5am and 6pm. Work cannot take place at night due to the necessary evaporation process and will not be carried out over the weekend or on Bank Holidays.

The full list of roads set to be treated, along with more information about what to expect can be found online.