Help shape the long-term future of cycling in Gloucestershire

By working with Sustrans, a charity that looks after the national cycling network, the council aims to identify a potential long-term strategic cycling network across the county and wants residents to give their views.

This network would connect people and places across the county with safe and accessible routes for everyone.

A better connected cycling network across the county will enable more people to get on their bikes and switch to an active mode of transport.

Improved cycling facilities is a part of the council’s commitment to help create a Greener Gloucestershire.

The council is committed to encouraging cycling by both improving facilities and promoting cycling wherever possible. This includes the recent promotion of the Women’s Tour and Tour of Britain, which saw the women’s race come to the county in June and the men’s race follows on 9 September.

Investment has also been made into the flagship cycle route linking Gloucester to Cheltenham, which forms part of the proposed 26-mile cycle spine stretching from Stroud to Bishop’s Cleeve.

Views from residents will help form the long-term ambitions for cycling in the county. As well as wanting to hear from cyclists about their experiences, the county council is keen to understand any potential barriers to residents getting on their bikes. The consultation is now open and will close on Friday, 19 August.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet member responsible for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We want residents to be a part of the conversation on what a strategic cycling network could look like.

“Feedback and thoughts from residents across the county will help to inform future decision making as we continue to work to improve cycling facilities in the county.

“Enabling more people to be able to get on their bikes, whether it be for leisure or transport, is an important step in creating a Greener Gloucestershire.”

To take part in the consultation, visit our website at https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/cycling-improvement-plan.

Alternatively, paper copies of the consultation are available. To request a paper copy, call 01452 426 793 or email ltp@gloucestershire.gov.uk.